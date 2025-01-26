MO SALAH overtakes THIERRY HENRY in all-time top premier league goalscorer chart

Sunday, January 26, 2025 - Liverpool’s star forward, Mohamed Salah, has moved up to seventh in the Premier League’s all-time goalscoring charts.
Salah scored in the 35th minute of their 4-1 win over
Ipswich Town at Anfield on Saturday, January 25.
The 32-year-old has been in inspired form for Arne Slot’s
table-topping side this season and netted his 176th goal in the division moving
clear of Thierry Henry (175) and one behind Chelsea legend Frank Lampard (177).
The Egyptian is two goals clear of Manchester City’s Erling
Haaland and Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak in the race for the Golden Boot
this season. He has also contributed 13 assists.
Liverpool’s win over Ipswich saw them maintain their
six-point lead over second-placed Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.
Salah’s goal also means he is now the second-highest-scoring
overseas player in the competition’s history, behind only Sergio Agüero (184).
Alan Shearer is the Premier League’s all-time top scorer
with 260 goals.
