Lady shares photos of herself before and after marriage - Is marriage a scam? (LOOK).


Saturday, January 18, 2025 - A lady is trending after she shared photos of herself before and after marriage.

Commenting on the photo, one lady wrote;

 “I almost died in that thing called marriage. 

"I went in normal but came out as a mental patient. 

"I’m glad I am no longer taking medication and I dumped my therapist too. 

"Ladies, please be aware of narcissists”.

Another lady commented on the trending photos saying;

 “Marriage, just imagine you went there beautiful and came back looking like your ancestor."

