Lady shares photos of herself before and after marriage - Is marriage a scam? (LOOK).

Saturday, January 18, 2025 - A lady is trending after she shared photos of herself before and after marriage.
Commenting on the photo, one lady wrote;
“I almost died in that thing called marriage.
"I went in normal but came out as a mental patient.
"I’m glad I am no longer taking medication and I dumped my therapist too.
"Ladies, please be aware of narcissists”.
Another lady commented on the trending photos saying;
“Marriage, just imagine you went there beautiful and came back looking like your ancestor."
