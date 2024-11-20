A Kikuyu lady shames her baby daddy on Men’s Day - Don’t joke with ‘Mrima Ladies’ (LOOK).





Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - A Kikuyu lady took to social media on Men’s Day to shame her baby daddy for being a deadbeat father.

While other women were celebrating important men in their lives, she lashed out at her baby daddy for absconding his parental duties for the last 13 years.

He doesn’t care what his child eats or whether the child is at school despite being financially stable.

“His commitment to remain unbothered by whether the child he sired 13 years ago is still alive or not is unequivocally honorable,’’ she sarcastically wrote.

“His unwavering support for me to raise the child without his help has not only been a blessing but also a lesson I could have never learnt at school,” she added.

Her post has since gone viral.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.