A Kikuyu lady shames her baby daddy on Men’s Day - Don’t joke with ‘Mrima Ladies’ (LOOK).

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - A Kikuyu lady took to social media on Men’s Day to shame her baby daddy for being a deadbeat father.
While other women were celebrating important men in their
lives, she lashed out at her baby daddy for absconding his parental duties for
the last 13 years.
He doesn’t care what his child eats or whether the child
is at school despite being financially stable.
“His commitment to remain unbothered by whether the child
he sired 13 years ago is still alive or not is unequivocally honorable,’’ she
sarcastically wrote.
“His unwavering support for me to raise the child without
his help has not only been a blessing but also a lesson I could have never
learnt at school,” she added.
Her post has since gone viral.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
