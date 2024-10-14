South Korea military says it is 'fully ready' as North Korea prepares artillery fire over drones







Monday, October 14, 2024 - South Korea's military declared it is "fully ready" to respond after North Korea ordered troops on the border to prepare to fire in reaction to a dispute over alleged drone flights into Pyongyang.

The nuclear-armed North has accused Seoul of flying drones over its capital to drop propaganda leaflets, warning that further incursions would be considered "a declaration of war."

Pyongyang claims the drones infiltrated its airspace three times recently, with Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, calling the flights "an unpardonable, malicious challenge to our state" and threatening a "horrible disaster" if they continue.

While South Korea's military has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the drone operations, it dismissed the accusations as "shameless." Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) spokesperson Lee Seong-joon stated, "The North can’t even confirm the origin of a drone in the Pyongyang sky but is placing blame on the South — all the while keeping a shut mouth on its sending of a drone southward on 10 occasions."

North Korea responded by ordering eight artillery brigades, already on war footing, to prepare to open fire. It also reinforced air observation posts in Pyongyang.

Tensions have mounted following Pyongyang's announcement that it would seal its border and carry out explosions on roads connected to the South. South Korean military officials believe these road blasts could occur "as early as today."

Seoul’s Unification Ministry suggested that the North's accusations might be a tactic to bolster internal unity or a pretext for further provocations. Meanwhile, experts believe the drone incidents, if true, could expose a significant vulnerability in North Korea's air security.

Kim Yo Jong also held the United States accountable, accusing Washington of backing Seoul’s actions: "If the sovereignty of a nuclear weapons state was violated by mongrels tamed by Yankees, the master of those dogs should be held accountable for this," she said in a statement.

Despite the accusations, some observers in South Korea speculate that the drones may have been launched by South Korean activist groups rather than the government. Propaganda and US currency have often been sent north via balloons by these groups.

The United Nations Command, which monitors the armistice from the Korean War, announced it was investigating North Korea's claims in line with the Armistice Agreement. As the situation continues to unfold, South Korea remains on high alert, closely monitoring developments and bracing for any military actions from the North.