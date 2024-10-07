RIGATHI GACHAGUA admitted that he is guilty when he apologized and begged RUTO to forgive him – Lawyer OGOLLA says





Monday, October 7, 2024 - Budding Nairobi-based lawyer, Steve Ogolla, has opined that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's plea for forgiveness from his boss President William Ruto can be treated as an admission of guilt.

On Sunday, Gachagua appealed to Ruto, MPs, and Kenyans at large to forgive him for his wrongdoings.

"I want to say to my brother President William Ruto if, in our zeal to work, I have wronged you, please find it in your heart to forgive me.

"If my spouse, in her duties with the boychild, has wronged you in any way, please find it in your heart to forgive her," Gachagua pleaded.

According to lawyer Ogola, Gachagua stands guilty of the accusations laid against him, hence his plea for pardon.

“If he is apologizing in the context of those pending charges against him. We must take that apology for what it means, it is an admission of guilt,” says the lawyer.

Meanwhile, DP Gachagua has assembled a battery of 20 advocates led by senior counsel Paul Muite to defend him both in parliament and at the courts beginning next week when the House will consider his impeachment motion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST