PHOTO of WAITITU cooling his heels in a cell after insulting RUTO at Ruiru stadium on Sunday - Here is the video that landed him in trouble (Watch).





Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu spent the night in a cell after being arrested for allegedly making inflammatory remarks during an event in Ruiru on Sunday night.

Waititu was reportedly ambushed and arrested by DCI officers on Monday while conducting personal business along the Eastern Bypass.

His arrest stems from remarks he allegedly made during a concert featuring a popular Kikuyu musician on Sunday.

Waititu insulted President William Ruto and accused him of betraying Kikuyus while praising Gen Zs for teaching him a lesson.

A photo of Waititu in a cell at Pangani police station has surfaced on social media.

Below is a video that landed him in trouble.

Hakuna mwanaume mama ya yule mwingine,na Ruto asifikirie ni mama yetu- former Kiambu governor, Ferdinand Waititu pic.twitter.com/YQ1Dry6I2l — Bill™ (@PJ36_) September 30, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.