Mexico Supreme Court judges resign amid controversial judicial reform







Thursday, October 31, 2024 - A majority of Mexico’s Supreme Court judges have submitted their resignations and announced they will not seek election under judicial reforms that will allow voters to elect all judges nationwide, starting next year. This move, announced on Wednesday, has stirred protests and diplomatic tensions. Eight of the 11 Supreme Court justices, including Court President Norma Pina, will not run in the scheduled elections in June 2025, with most resignations taking effect in August, according to a statement from the Court.

These resignations come just as the Court is set to review a proposal challenging the constitutionality of electing judges. President Claudia Sheinbaum responded forcefully to the announcement, stating the Court does not hold authority to overturn a reform that has already received congressional approval. “Eight people intend to change a reform about the people of Mexico… Do they realize the magnitude?” Sheinbaum questioned during a press conference on Wednesday.

Sheinbaum suggested that the resigning judges might be motivated by financial incentives, claiming that judges leaving now would retain full retirement benefits, which may be forfeited under the new electoral system. “If they resign now, they will leave with all their retirement benefits,” Sheinbaum said. “If they do not resign now, they will no longer have their retirement benefits… which is a lot of money.”

Former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who implemented the reforms in September, argued that the judicial overhaul was essential for rooting out corruption and serving public interests rather than elites. Critics argue, however, that electing judges could compromise judicial independence, making judges vulnerable to political pressures or even threats from powerful drug cartels.

Throughout his administration, Lopez Obrador frequently criticized the Supreme Court, which blocked some of his key policies, particularly in areas like energy and security. Sheinbaum, a close ally of Lopez Obrador and Mexico’s first woman president since October 1, has strongly supported the reforms.

The reforms have raised concerns among Mexico’s economic allies, including the United States and Canada, and unsettled financial markets. Washington has warned that altering Mexico’s judiciary in this way could undermine investor confidence in the country’s legal system, impacting international relations and trade agreements.