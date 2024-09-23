PHOTOs of Dr. DESREE MORAA, a young medical intern who took her own life after being frustrated by the government - She had gone for months without pay.





Monday, September 23, 2024 - A young medical intern doctor identified as Desree Moraa reportedly took her own life after facing a lot of challenges at work.

Moraa was among the 1,210 interns who were hired in April with a monthly stipend of Sh70,000, but the doctors' union quickly filed a petition with the Labour Court, requesting a review of the proposed sum.

The review was supposed to be done in September this year.

The government is required by law to pay stipends to all nursing, clinical officers, pharmacy, dental, and medical interns while they intern for one year.

However, Moraa went for months without pay and couldn’t settle her bills on time, prompting her to take her own life.

She was also being frustrated by senior doctors, with reports indicating that she worked upto 36 hours without food.

Political activist Kasmuel McOure took to his X account to mourn the deceased doctor.

Kasmuel said the government must be held accountable for Moraa’s death.

“We must hold this government accountable, for it aided her demise through systemic cruelty. How? By forcing her to work 36-hour shifts under brutal conditions; without food, without decent pay. By ensuring she endured unprofessional consultants who drained the life from her. If the Kenya Kwisha regime isn’t killing our youth with rogue police, it’s driving us to death through despair,’’ he tweeted.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.