Famous Amos cookies founder WALLY AMOS dies at 88

Friday, August 16, 2024 - The founder of the popular chocolate chip cookie brand Famous Amos cookies died Tuesday, August 13, at age 88.
Wallace “Wally” Amos died at his home in Honolulu due to
complications from dementia, his children told the New York Times.
Amos turned his hobby of baking bite-sized cookies while
working as a talent agent for the stars into the hugely successful brand in
1975 when he opened up his Famous Amos cookie shop on Sunset Boulevard with a
$25,000 loan from the likes of Marvin Gaye and other Hollywood friends.
"I began to bake as a hobby; it was a kind of
therapy," Amos told Times in 1975. "I’d go to meetings with record
companies or movie people and bring along some cookies, and pretty soon
everybody was asking for them."
His cookies were a hit, and he decided to make his hobby his
career with the opening of his Sunset Boulevard bakery which quickly stood out
among shops selling cookies full of added preservatives and artificial
additives.
Amos’ store made $300,000 in revenue in its first year and
became a $12 million company by 1981, as dozens of new locations opened and his
cookies were packaged and sold at retailers across the country, according to
History.
As the success of his Famous Amos cookies grew, Amos himself
became somewhat of a pop culture icon.
He would have guest appearances in TV shows like “The
Jeffersons,” “Taxi” and, later, “The Office.”
But he struggled to keep up with the company’s finances as
it grew and by 1988 had sold off his ownership of and equity in the company.
In the years following, he worked as a motivational speaker
and author sharing his self-made story while advocating for black entrepreneurs
as well as childhood literacy.
He is survived by his fourth wife Carol Williams, four
children — Shawn, Sarah, Michael and Gregory — seven grandchildren and five
great-grandchildren.
