A plain-cloth police officer draws a pistol near TRM Drive and threatens to shoot an eyewitness who was recording as a young man was being arrested (VIDEO).

Saturday, August 24, 2024 - There was drama behind Thika Road Mall (TRM) after a group of armed police officers, among them a plain-clothed cop, forcibly arrested a young man who gave them a hard time as he resisted arrest.

In the video shared on the X platform, the cops are seen wrestling the man to the ground and trying to handcuff him.

However, he insists that he is innocent and resists arrest.

"Why are you arresting me, I am innocent,’’ he is heard saying in the video.

The victim laments that people were just watching as he was being arrested, prompting members of the public who had gathered around to call out the rogue cops.

A plain-clothed cop spotted an eyewitness recording and drew his pistol before threatening him.

"Why are you recording?’’ he charged toward the eyewitness while brandishing a pistol and tried to grab the phone.

It is not clear why the young man was being arrested.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

Why would a policeman draw his weapon at a witness for recording? @IPOA_KE @NPSOfficial_KE How incompetent is this officer? @LawSocietyofKe @FaithOdhiambo8 kindly help this young man get justice. Please retweet and amplify #CourtOrders#HousesForAll



Starlink mpesa Safaricom pic.twitter.com/VyBb4jXLPX — Kingdom billionaire (@KingBilionare3) August 23, 2024

