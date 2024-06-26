TRUMP's Press Secretary axed from CNN interview after alleging bias







Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt was on Monday morning axed from a CNN interview for alleging that CNN media personalities who will moderate Thursday's Presidential debate are biased.

Kasie Hunt had just begun interviewing Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt Monday morning, and right out of the gate, Leavitt said Thursday's debate would be a hostile territory for Donald Trump because the CNN moderators, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, were biased against the former President.

Hunt fired back by stating that her colleagues have "acquitted themselves as professionals," adding that candidates who attack the moderators are showing clear signs they're losing.

Leavitt begged to differ and began pressing the point, at which point a visibly upset Hunt laid down her rules. She clearly said that if Leavitt continued to "attack her colleagues," they would be done with the interview.

Leavitt didn't back down, and Hunt was true to her word; she axed her from the show.

Watch the video below