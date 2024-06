Monday, June 3, 2024 - Polygamous Ghanaian man, Michael Houston, and one of his two wives, Deejah, have welcomed a baby girl.

Michael married Deejah and Adepa, the same day late last year in Accra.

He announced the good news in a Facebook post on Sunday, June 2, 2024, along with their family photos including some showing Adepa cradling Deejah's baby bump.

"Congratulation to us, we had a bouncing baby girl. Gory be to God,” he wrote.