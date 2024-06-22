MUDAVADI in serious panic as he now claims the Gen Z revolution may overthrow WILLIAM RUTO – Look! They never expected this

Speaking during a development
tour in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, Mudavadi disclosed that rejecting the
contentious Finance Bill was commensurate to passing a vote of no confidence
against President Willam Ruto’s government.
According to Mudavadi, a vote of
no confidence against the government would force Ruto to step down as
president.
As a result, he called on MPs to
remain adamant despite growing pressure for them to drop the Finance Bill.
He went ahead to commend the
legislators for voting in favour of the bill and urged them not to succumb to
the pressures posed by the Gen Zs and the ongoing protests.
"Those people pushing to
reject the Finance Bill, if it is rejected by any government, the next thing
they will say is that it was a vote of no confidence," Mudavadi stated.
"So, when you think it's a
joke, they're planning to send Ruto home, don't take it lightly," he
added.
The Foreign Affairs CS
reiterated that a Finance Bill was not a strange thing in Kenya and that most
nations across the globe had similar bills.
He further disclosed that Kenya
would have gone into history books as the first country globally to clamp down
on a Finance Bill which could have meant an incompetent administration.
“The Finance Bill is not normal.
A Finance bill is the foundation of a government and if it fails then the net
effect is always weighty,” he revealed.
