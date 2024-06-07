Drama as a man is caught on camera assaulting a female traffic officer along Kikuyu road - She cried like a toddler (VIDEO).









Friday, June 7, 2024 - A female traffic police officer operating along Kikuyu road is the latest victim of a brutal assault by a civilian.

She was captured on camera being assaulted by a heavily built man after an altercation along the busy road.

In the video, members of the public are seen trying to restrain the man from attacking the uniformed officer.

However, the enraged man charges towards the officer and continues assaulting her.

She wails uncontrollably and picks up a stone in self-defense.

The video comes barely a week after 19-year-old Ian Njoroge assaulted a traffic police officer at Mirema after he demanded a bribe of Ksh 10,000.

Watch video of the latest assault incident against a police officer by a civilian.

Drama as a man is caught on camera assaulting a female traffic officer along Kikuyu road pic.twitter.com/R5QHIQ4AWw — HotSource (@MotoMushene) June 7, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.