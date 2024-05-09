We will build nuclear weapons if our existence is threatened - Iran warns US and Israel

Thursday, May 9, 2024 - Iran has warned its adversaries the US and Israel that it could be pushed into building a nuclear weapon if Israel threatens its existence.
“We have no decision to build a nuclear bomb but should
Iran’s existence be threatened, there will be no choice but to change our
military doctrine,” said Kamal Kharrazi, an adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei, on Thursday, May 9.
“In the case of an attack on our nuclear facilities by the
Zionist regime, our deterrence will change,” he was reported as saying by
Iran’s Student News Network.
Khamenei, who has the final say on Nuclear projects, banned
the development of nuclear weapons in a fatwa, or religious edict, in the early
2000s, saying it is “haram”, or forbidden in Islam.
But in 2021, Iran’s then-intelligence minister said Western
pressure could push the Islamic republic to seek nuclear weapons.
Iran is enriching uranium to up to 60 percent purity,
whereas weapons-grade uranium is enriched to about 90 percent. If the current
nuclear material on hand were enriched further, it would suffice for two
nuclear weapons, according to an official yardstick by the International Atomic
Energy Agency (IAEA).
The confrontation between Iran and Israel erupted into open
confrontation in April, after a suspected Israeli strike on Iran’s embassy
compound in the Syrian capital, Damascus, which killed seven members of Iran’s
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including two generals who led the
elite Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon.
Iran retaliated by launching about 300 missiles and drones
against Israel.
0 Comments