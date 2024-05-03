See the billions RUTO has given to DAVID NDII ‘for doing nothing’ despite swearing that there is no money to pay doctors to call of strike?





Friday, May 3, 2024 – President William Ruto’s economic advisers are among the specialists set to receive Ksh1.3 billion in the financial year 2024/25 proposed by the National Treasury.

According to the Programme Based Budget released on Thursday, the Advisory Services were highlighted as an integral part of the President's Executive Office to fulfill its mandate.

The Ksh1.3 billion formed part of the Ksh5.37 billion allocated to President William Ruto's office, an increase from Ksh4.03 billion churned towards the President's office in the 2023/24 financial year.

The Council of Economic Advisors, led by economist David Ndii, will benefit from its role in providing expert advice to the President and his Cabinet on economic and social matters.

The government Advisory Services will be divided into six sub-programmes: Kenya-South Sudan Advisory, Power of Mercy Advisory Services, and Counter-Terrorism Advisory Services.

Others include Advisory Services on Economic and Social Affairs, Strategic Policy Advisory Services, and Public Entities Oversight Services.

For Kenya-South Sudan Advisory Services, the government seeks to implement 100 per cent of the advisories issued to enhance the ties with the South Sudan government through the Liaison office.

The Power of Mercy Advisory Committee (POMAC), which carries thorough research into the critical issues surrounding a petition, reviews reports and forwards them to the president annually.

The Committee is also tasked with 56 conducting sensitisation forums yearly.

Counter-Terrorism Advisory Services involve providing strategies to curb terrorism-related activities within a country. One of the strategies involves effective coordination from security organs to neutralise any potential threats.

On matters of Economic and Social Affairs, the Council led by Ndii is tasked with implementing and reviewing policies to aid in improving the country's economy. The council is also tasked with conducting 44 research projects annually.

The Strategic Policy Advisors are required to provide ideas that contribute towards a whole government approach in the delivery of public service.

