I blame myself for it - LADY shares regret after losing her son to brain tumor because she failed to take routine drugs during pregnancy



Monday, April 8, 2024 – A lady called Enitan Akande has revealed that her son died from a brain tumour because she failed to take routine drugs while pregnant with him.

She disclosed this on Monday, April 8, 2024, after one Dr. Sina advised every woman who wants to get pregnant in future to start taking Folic acid tablets daily.

Sharing her grief and regret, Enitan said she blames herself for the death of her son because he wouldn't have developed a brain tumour if she had taken her routine drugs diligently.

“Lost this my handsome son because I don't like taking my routine drugs, I take it once in a while, just hate taking drugs. He had a brain tumor. Now I blame myself for it,” she wrote.

According to Dr Aina, babies born to mothers with low Folic acid can have brain problems, malformed brains, and spinal cord problems.

“Every woman irrespective of her age who wants to get pregnant in future should start taking Folic acid tablets everyday. Folic acid is necessary in the development of Brain & spinal cord of babies. Don't wait till you get Pregnant. Start today,” he wrote.

“Tell a sis. A 3 month supply can cost around 500- 1000. Fairly affordable. Babies born to mothers with low Folic acid can have brain problems, malformed brains, spinal cord problems (see pic) even born without a brain...(Neural tube defects)”