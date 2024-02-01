KIM KARDASHIAN and KANYE WEST reunite for dinner date in Nobu

Thursday, February 1, 2024 – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited for dinner at Nobu Malibu on Tuesday evening, January 30.
The reality TV personality, 43, enjoyed a rare family outing
with the rapper, 46, with their children for their 10-year-old daughter North
West's dinner party with her school friends.
The exes were spotted arriving minutes apart for the dinner
gathering. West's current wife Bianca Censori wasn't seen at the dinner.
Their eldest daughter North and her friends all wore
matching black Yeezy slides and oversize long-sleeved Vultures shirts to
celebrate the upcoming release of Ye's album Vultures.
0 Comments