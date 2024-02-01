KIM KARDASHIAN and KANYE WEST reunite for dinner date in Nobu



Thursday, February 1, 2024 – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited for dinner at Nobu Malibu on Tuesday evening, January 30.

The reality TV personality, 43, enjoyed a rare family outing with the rapper, 46, with their children for their 10-year-old daughter North West's dinner party with her school friends.

The exes were spotted arriving minutes apart for the dinner gathering. West's current wife Bianca Censori wasn't seen at the dinner.

Their eldest daughter North and her friends all wore matching black Yeezy slides and oversize long-sleeved Vultures shirts to celebrate the upcoming release of Ye's album Vultures.