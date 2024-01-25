Shock as EACC finds big loopholes for corruption in counties – Look! No wonder SAKAJA and other governors are stinking rich after only 1 year



Thursday, January 25, 2024 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has moved to seal corruption loopholes in counties.

In a circular to counties signed by EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak, directed all governors and speakers of the county assemblies to submit a comprehensive action plan on streamlining records management within 60 days.

The Commission conducted a corruption risk assessment across the counties which exposed loopholes for corruption to thrive.

Specifically, most of the counties and the county assemblies relied on a poor state of records management.

During the exercise, EACC exposed 10 weaknesses through which graft could thrive including a lack of record management policies and procedure manuals as well as a lack of designated registries to centralise receipt and dispatch of mail.

The Commission further exposed that most counties lacked records management professionals, kept an inappropriate classification system, and lacked inventories for records and related assets leading to pilferage and loss of resources.

"Records are vital organizational assets that underpin transparency, accountability, and good governance.

"Additionally, good Records Management Systems ensure that accurate, complete and authentic records are created and are easily accessible for timely decision making," the circular read in part.

"Despite the critical role that records management function plays in the achievement of organizational mandate, it is notable that the accounting officers have not taken measures to institutionalize and integrate this function into the business systems and processes.

"Opportunities for corruption are manifested where document capture, tracking, control, maintenance, retrieval, storage and disposal systems are not structured."

EACC further exposed poor tracking, control, and retrieval system practices, lack of retention and disposal schedules, inadequate and congested storage facilities as well as a lack of sound planning and failure to streamline processes.

The Commission was also concerned about the brazen lack of budgets for record management across the counties and county assemblies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST