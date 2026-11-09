Watch the moment Elgeyo Marakwet Governor WISLEY ROTICH nearly exchanged blows with his Deputy (VIDEO)





Monday, November 9, 2026 - Members of the public were treated to dramatic scenes after Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich and his Deputy, Grace Cheserek, nearly exchanged blows during a public event in Kapyego.

The confrontation erupted after Rotich appeared frustrated by the amount of time Cheserek was taking to address residents.

The governor interrupted her speech and repeatedly ordered her to sit down as tensions escalated on the dais.

“Sit down, stop this childish behaviour. Sit down, take that childishness elsewhere. You’re doing a lot of talking, yet you haven’t contributed any money,” Rotich was heard telling his deputy.

However, Cheserek refused to end her address, insisting that she deserved an opportunity to finish her speech and was not answerable to the governor over her right to address the gathering.

The exchange quickly turned heated, leaving residents and other attendees watching in disbelief as the two county leaders traded bitter words in public.

At one point, the confrontation appeared close to turning physical, with the governor and his deputy nearly getting into a fistfight.

In her address, Cheserek took aim at Rotich's administration, accusing it of failing to deliver essential services to residents, particularly in the health and education sectors.

Watch the dramatic video.

"Wacha ujinga, Wacha utoto" Governor Wisley Rotich and his Deputy Prof Grace Cheserek nearly exchanged blows in a bitter confrontation at Kapyego during an empowerment forum after the Governor accused her of taking too long with her speech as the event ran late. https://t.co/qdiL3cnal3 — Joyline Chebet (@JoylineChebet1) November 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.