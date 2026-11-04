Wannabe forex trader and musician REDDIE MATERE embarrassed by Ruaka LADIES after he went to buy MECHI without enough money - Forced to leave his phone behind (VIDEO)





Wednesday, November 4, 2026 - Remember Reddie Matere, the young man who dropped out of school and started tracking down Oga Obinna, hoping the media personality would help him launch a music career?

Well, the aspiring musician is back in the headlines after an embarrassing incident in Ruaka, where he went to buy “mechi” without enough money to pay for the services.

According to reports, Matere spent about two hours at an apartment in Ruaka enjoying himself before it was time to settle the bill, only to realise that he did not have the KSh 2,500 required.

Fortunately for him, the ladies were calm and did not resort to violence.

Instead, they confiscated his Infinix phone as security until he returns with the money to clear the debt.

Matere has previously attracted attention because of his determination to pursue music and forex trading despite his family's reported efforts to get him back home.

He reportedly comes from a well-to-do family but ran away from home and chose to live on the streets.

His aunt once pleaded with him for about two hours during an appearance on Oga Obinna's show, urging him to return home and accept support from his family, but he declined.

Geoffrey Mosiria later took him to a recording studio, although he abandoned him shortly afterwards.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident in Ruaka.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.