





Tuesday, November 3, 2026 - Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo has celebrated a major milestone after turning 60, marking her exit from her 50s with a lavish birthday party.

In a post shared after the celebration, the outspoken legislator confirmed that she turned 60 yesterday, jokingly telling those waiting for breaking news to stop hanging around because the news had already broken.

“Turning 60 is a big deal, and 60 is a big number. So yes, yesterday I exited 50s and joined the 60s.

"That is great news, so quit squatting here for breaking news. It already broke,” she wrote.

Millie revealed that the celebration was dubbed "Goodness of God" as a thanksgiving for 60 years of grace, favour, guidance, protection and love.

Guests were also asked to dress in retro 60s outfits, with many making an effort to match the theme.

She said the event brought together people representing virtually every stage of her life, including friends from her childhood, nursery, primary and secondary school days, the University of Nairobi, NYS, New York University and Daystar University.

The gathering also included colleagues from her various workplaces, members of the women and children's movement, mentees, relatives and friends from Homa Bay, where she grew up.

The MP said she was humbled by the opportunity to witness a testimony of her life while still alive, adding that she had received her flowers in person.

“I got to view what few do – a testimony of your life while alive. I got my flowers while alive. It was intimate and special. I am humbled,” she said.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.