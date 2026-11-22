



Sunday, November 22, 2026 - Flamboyant city businessman and politician Morara Kebaso is building a multi-million-shilling mansion for the mother of his new wife in the village.

Morara shared a video from the construction site, where he was accompanied by his wife as he showcased the plans for the upcoming project.

Interestingly, Morara undertook a similar project for his former mother-in-law before his marriage to his ex-wife eventually crumbled.

The latest move has sparked reactions on social media, with some users branding him a simp and questioning why he is repeating a gesture that did not save his previous marriage.

Watch the video.

Seems morara kebaso never learnt anything from the last relationship,he is now building for his current mother-in-law a house,simps must suffer😄😄. https://t.co/tnLj8sVsp1 — Eng.Mwaniki⚒️⛓️⚡️ (@Mwaniki7525) November 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.