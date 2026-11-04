Shocking video shows how counterfeit milk is being prepared before being released to the market - Mnakunywa Sumu

Wednesday, November 4, 2026 - An alarm has been raised after a video emerged showing how counterfeit milk is being prepared before being released to the market, posing health risks to consumers.
In
the video, a man believed to be among traders involved in the counterfeit milk
business is seen mixing water with an unidentified powder before stirring the
mixture.
The
substance being added to the water has not been identified, and it is not clear
what ingredients are being used.
The
footage has sparked concern among Kenyans, with netizens warning consumers
about the possibility of unsafe milk products finding their way into the
market.
Concerned
social media users have also called on relevant government agencies to
investigate the matter, identify those behind the trade, and take action against
anyone found engaging in illegal activities.
Watch
the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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