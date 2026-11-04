Shocking video shows how counterfeit milk is being prepared before being released to the market - Mnakunywa Sumu





Wednesday, November 4, 2026 - An alarm has been raised after a video emerged showing how counterfeit milk is being prepared before being released to the market, posing health risks to consumers.

In the video, a man believed to be among traders involved in the counterfeit milk business is seen mixing water with an unidentified powder before stirring the mixture.

The substance being added to the water has not been identified, and it is not clear what ingredients are being used.

The footage has sparked concern among Kenyans, with netizens warning consumers about the possibility of unsafe milk products finding their way into the market.

Concerned social media users have also called on relevant government agencies to investigate the matter, identify those behind the trade, and take action against anyone found engaging in illegal activities.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.