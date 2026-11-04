Shocking video captures machete-wielding gang unleashing terror on Kisumu residents at night as insecurity escalates - This gang is ruthless (VIDEO)





Wednesday, November 4, 2026 - Residents of Kisumu are living in fear over a machete-wielding gang accused of attacking and robbing unsuspecting locals under the cover of darkness.

A terrifying video circulating online captures a gang armed with machetes and other crude weapons accosting a truck driver in the middle of the night before violently attacking him while demanding his valuables.

The terrified driver is heard pleading for help as the gang orders him to surrender his phone.

He had locked himself inside the truck in an attempt to protect himself, but the attackers used stones and other crude weapons to smash the vehicle's windows and windscreen as he wailed in fear.

The gang eventually fled the scene, leaving the driver badly shaken by the terrifying ordeal.

The incident has sparked concern among residents, with renewed calls for security agencies to step up patrols and crack down on criminal gangs terrorising the area.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.