Shocking video captures machete-wielding gang unleashing terror on Kisumu residents at night as insecurity escalates - This gang is ruthless (VIDEO)

Wednesday, November 4, 2026 - Residents of Kisumu are living in fear over a machete-wielding gang accused of attacking and robbing unsuspecting locals under the cover of darkness.
A
terrifying video circulating online captures a gang armed with machetes and
other crude weapons accosting a truck driver in the middle of the night before
violently attacking him while demanding his valuables.
The
terrified driver is heard pleading for help as the gang orders him to surrender
his phone.
He
had locked himself inside the truck in an attempt to protect himself, but the
attackers used stones and other crude weapons to smash the vehicle's windows
and windscreen as he wailed in fear.
The
gang eventually fled the scene, leaving the driver badly shaken by the
terrifying ordeal.
The
incident has sparked concern among residents, with renewed calls for security
agencies to step up patrols and crack down on criminal gangs terrorising the
area.
Watch
the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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