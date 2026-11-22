





Sunday, November 22, 2026 - Today, I am trending over allegations that I threatened to shoot an intruder, a narrative being aggressively pushed by desperate political opponents and fake social media outlets, led by Paran TV, which is widely linked to Ole Lenku.

In a reckless and senseless bid to score cheap political points, they have chosen to sensationalize the incident and peddle outright lies to the public that my personal car was being auctioned.



As a law-abiding citizen and public servant, let me put the facts on the record while these characters enjoy their fleeting moment of attention.



In 2017, a Senate staff member assigned to my office was dismissed for absconding from duty.

Years later, a Labour Court issued ex parte orders authorizing the attachment of my personal property in connection with that dispute.



Let me be clear: the Senate of the Republic of Kenya is a constitutional institution, not Ledama Olekina’s private estate.

Staff salaries and employment obligations are funded by the public purse through the Parliamentary Service Commission, not from an individual Senator’s pocket.



What happened next is deeply troubling. Individuals purporting to be court-appointed auctioneers trespassed onto the premises of a private company in which I am a shareholder and seized the keys to a delivery truck.

When confronted, they claimed they were acting to recover KSh 365,000 allegedly owed to a former Narok Senate office employee, one Rotiken, over a claim of unfair termination.



No personal vehicle of mine was ever under auction.



This incident raises urgent questions about judicial overreach:

•On what legal basis can a Labour Court treat a Senator’s personal assets or those of a separate private company as fair game for an employment claim involving a public institution?

•Where is the legal boundary between an institutional liability and an individual officeholder?

Is a private company owned by several people now personal property of an individual?



I will not sit back and allow court processes or cheap propaganda to be weaponized as a licence to invade private property, defame my name, and intimidate citizens.

Let me be equally clear: anyone who trespasses onto private property should be ready to face the consequences.

The rule of law must operate within its proper constitutional limits; anything less erodes justice and public trust in our institutions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.