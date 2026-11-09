Reformed Slay Queen turned reverend MARY LINCOLN captured on camera pulling stunts during a church service - Hizi Kanisa Ziko Na Vituko (VIDEO)





Monday, November 9, 2026 - Controversial Kikuyu gospel singer turned preacher Reverend Mary Lincoln has left social media users talking after she was captured on camera pulling dramatic stunts during a church service.

In the trending video, Mary Lincoln is seen passionately delivering a sermon, shouting at the top of her voice as she ministers to the congregation.

At some point, she picks up pieces of paper and dramatically tears them apart in what appeared to be a symbolic demonstration of breaking curses and destroying negative forces.

Her energetic style of preaching and unusual theatrics have since attracted attention, with the video sparking heated discussions on social media.

The video has once again reignited debate about the changing face of gospel ministry and the lengths some preachers go to capture the attention of their congregations.

Slay Queen turned reverend MARY LINCOLN captured on camera pulling stunts during a church service https://t.co/ZOC7H1hmR5 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.