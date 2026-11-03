Popular content creator KABI WA JESUS celebrates as construction of their family home nears completion - Shares emotional message about his journey (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, November 3, 2026 - Kenyan content creator Kabi Wa Jesus is celebrating a major milestone after revealing that the construction of his family home is nearing completion.

Taking to social media, Kabi expressed gratitude to God for how far he has come, noting that the journey of building their home has not been easy, but he can finally see the finish line.

The father of two said every step, challenge, and milestone along the way had been a testimony of God's faithfulness and grace.

“Today, I’m simply grateful for the journey of building our home. I can finally see the finish line! To be honest, it hasn’t been an easy journey, but through it all, God has been faithful.

"Every step, every challenge, and every little milestone has been a testimony of His grace. Truly, it has been God!” he wrote.

Kabi also encouraged his followers not to give up on their dreams, urging them to keep believing in God and trusting Him to fulfil their aspirations.

“What are you believing God to build in this season? Keep the faith. He is able to bring it to pass,” he added.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.