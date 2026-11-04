Pharmacists warn Kenyan women against using cetirizine tablets to allegedly tighten ‘Kasusu’ as demand for the allergy medicine increases.





Thursday, November 05, 2026 - The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) has warned Kenyan women against misusing cetirizine tablets in an alleged attempt to tighten their private parts, cautioning that the bizarre practice could expose them to serious health complications.

The warning follows the circulation of social media claims encouraging women to insert the commonly used allergy medication into their intimate areas to achieve a tightening effect.

In a statement issued on Thursday, November 5, PSK expressed concern over the growing misinformation, clarifying that cetirizine was never designed or approved for such purposes.

"The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) has noted with concern recent discussions circulating on social media promoting the use of cetirizine, a commonly used antihistamine, for purported v@g!n@l tightening, including claims encouraging the insertion of cetirizine tablets into the birth canal," the statement read.

The professional body explained that cetirizine is an antihistamine intended to be swallowed to manage allergic reactions such as sneezing, runny noses, itchy eyes and skin conditions, including hives.

Pharmacists further dismissed claims that the medication could tighten women's intimate areas by causing dryness.

According to PSK, although antihistamines may cause dryness as a side effect, reduced lubrication does not strengthen pelvic muscles or alter the natural anatomy of the female reproductive system.

Instead, inserting the tablets could cause irritation, increased friction, discomfort, and possible tissue injuries.

The society also warned that oral cetirizine tablets contain ingredients that have not been tested for application to delicate intimate tissues.

Women who may have already experimented with the practice were urged to stop immediately and seek medical attention if they experienced pain, bleeding, burning sensations, itching, unusual discharge or fever.

Beyond the health risks, PSK revealed that the viral claims had triggered increased demand for cetirizine, resulting in reports of price hikes and shortages in some pharmacies.

The society warned that the situation could disadvantage patients who genuinely depend on the medication to manage allergies.

It urged Kenyans to purchase medicines only from Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB)-licensed premises where registered pharmacists are available.

PSK also warned the public against relying on unverified social media health advice, emphasizing the importance of seeking guidance from qualified medical professionals before attempting unfamiliar health practices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.