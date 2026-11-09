MP CALEB AMISI’s alleged side chick SOPHIE MUGURE’s unfiltered photos cause murmurs online - She is reportedly pregnant for the legislator







Monday, November 9, 2026 - Unfiltered photos of Sophie Mugure, who has been linked to a romantic affair with Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, have caused a stir on social media after netizens compared her appearance with and without beauty filters.

The photos were shared by an X user, with some poking fun at the difference between the filtered and unfiltered images.

One user, reacting to the photos, joked that whoever invented filters should be jailed.

“Whoever brought filters should be jailed,” the user wrote.

The post also attracted attention because of claims circulating online that Sophie, who holds a senior position at Amisi’s newly-launched political party, is pregnant for the MP.

Check out the post.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.