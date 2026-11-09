MP CALEB AMISI’s alleged side chick SOPHIE MUGURE’s unfiltered photos cause murmurs online - She is reportedly pregnant for the legislator

Monday, November 9, 2026 - Unfiltered photos of Sophie Mugure, who has been linked to a romantic affair with Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, have caused a stir on social media after netizens compared her appearance with and without beauty filters.
The photos were shared by an
X user, with some poking fun at the difference between the filtered and
unfiltered images.
One user, reacting to the
photos, joked that whoever invented filters should be jailed.
“Whoever brought filters
should be jailed,” the user wrote.
The post also attracted
attention because of claims circulating online that Sophie, who holds a senior
position at Amisi’s newly-launched political party, is pregnant for the MP.
Check out the post.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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