Mother of the Kasarani Only Fans Girl, LEXIE, who took her own life, mourns her in an emotional post - “It feels like a dream”

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In an emotional social media post, the grieving mother questioned why Lexie had to leave her and repeatedly pleaded with her daughter to come back.

“My daughter, why, why, why? Why, Alexier, did you have to leave me like this? It hurts, mama, it hurts so bad. I don't even know how to understand all this. My baby, please come back. Let all this be a dream,” she wrote.

She also expressed concern about Lexie's two brothers, wondering how they would grow up without the love and care their sister gave them.

The mother said she did not know how to find the strength to accept the loss or even remain strong for her other children.

She recalled that Lexie was full of life and said receiving the news of her death on October 31, 2026, was the worst moment of her life.

“You mean my baby is sleeping forever? This hurts, it hurts,” she lamented.

Check out her post below.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.