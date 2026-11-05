Meru woman shocks Kenyans as she explains why she hates her mother, says she would barely mourn her death – “I Hate That Woman” (VIDEO)





Thursday, November 05, 2026 - A Meru woman has stunned netizens after making a heartbreaking confession about her strained relationship with her mother, revealing that she harbours deep resentment towards her and would barely be affected by her death.

Speaking during a podcast interview, the woman recounted painful childhood experiences that she claimed shaped her feelings towards her mother, while showering praise on her father for being her biggest supporter.

“My dad is the love of my life. Actually, my dad is my first love,” she declared.

She recalled being admitted to a hospital while battling an illness that required a blood transfusion. According to her, her father, despite being in his sixties, was willing to donate blood, while her mother allegedly declined, saying she was too old.

She further claimed that her mother visited her only once during the hospitalisation and did not bring her food or fruits.

The woman also accused her mother of favouritism and emotional neglect, claiming she was once told to leave home and go to her father when she was barely 12 or 13 years old.

“I hate that woman. In general, I don’t like that woman. Unajua ni vitu mingi,” she said.

In an even more startling revelation, she suggested that her mother's death would not leave her devastated.

“Hata akikufa of course nitalia kidogo, but the following day nitakuwa kama, ‘Oh, yeah,’” she remarked.

Addressing her mother directly, she accused her of making her hate herself despite providing basic necessities.

“Mum, you fed me, you clothed me, you took care of me. I never slept angry. But one thing, and hiyo it's the main thing, you made me hate myself,” she said.

She linked her childhood experiences to struggles in romantic relationships, adding that she was determined to give her daughter a different upbringing.

“I’m going to love that girl,” she vowed.

Her emotional revelations have sparked conversations about childhood trauma and the lasting impact of emotional neglect.

We took Punchline to the streets, waah! Tuliskia maajabu Part 1 https://t.co/Rkbfxdpbfr — Ciggie Johnson (@ciggiejohnson) November 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.