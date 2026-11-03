Kenyan model and content creator LEXIE aka MS ECSTASY found dead on Kasarani apartment rooftop in shocking circumstances (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, November 03, 2026 - Kenyan upcoming model and content creator Lexie, popularly known as Ms. Ecstasy, has died in a shocking incident that has left friends and followers mourning her sudden demise.

Lexie, who lived in Nairobi's Kasarani area, was reportedly found dead on the rooftop of her apartment building on Saturday morning under unclear circumstances.

According to witnesses, the young model had earlier been spotted on the rooftop making phone calls and basking in the morning sunshine.

However, concerns arose when they noticed that she had remained seated in the same position for an unusually long time without moving or responding.

Upon checking on her, they reportedly discovered that she had died while still seated.

Initial accounts indicate that there were no visible injuries or signs of a struggle, although the circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.

Police officers from Kasarani Police Station are investigating the incident as the cause of death awaits further medical examinations.

Questions surrounding what happened on the rooftop remain unanswered.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.