GACHAGUA makes surprising confession about RAILA ODINGA, reveals what he envied most about the late ODM leader - "I Admire Him for One Thing..."





Wednesday, November 04, 2026 - DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua has praised the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for building the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) into a formidable political party that has survived successive election cycles, saying he hopes to replicate the same achievement.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, the former Deputy President said one of the things he admired most about Raila was his ability to establish and sustain a strong political outfit despite the challenges of Kenya's competitive political environment.

Gachagua noted that ODM had remained relevant for nearly two decades and survived four general elections, unlike other political parties that collapsed or were absorbed into coalitions after elections.

He also credited Raila with ensuring that ODM attracted leaders he considered intelligent and principled, contrasting this with what he described as the quality of some Mount Kenya politicians.

"I admire the late Raila Odinga for one great thing he did; he formed a party called ODM. A big party.

“He then made sure it had intelligent MPs, unlike our 'tugeges'," Gachagua said.

Gachagua admitted he wanted to borrow from Raila's political strategy by building a strong party that could withstand election cycles rather than relying entirely on coalition arrangements.

He further stated that allowing President William Ruto to influence the selection of parliamentary candidates in 2022 was among his political mistakes.

"We have understood that the secret to succeeding in a coalition is to have your own party that is strong," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.