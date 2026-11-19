Friday,
November 20, 2026 -
Drama erupted on TikTok after a lady exposed a WiFi technician identified as
Kevin, accusing him of preying on women while installing internet in their
houses.
What followed was a wave of
confessions from different ladies who came forward to share their encounters
with the technician, exposing what they claimed was his pattern of behaviour.
Kevin is reportedly a notorious
womaniser who targets financially stable women and has a habit of borrowing
money from them.
One lady claimed that he owes
her KSh20,000.
Check out the confessions.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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