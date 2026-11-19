



Friday, November 20, 2026 - Drama erupted on TikTok after a lady exposed a WiFi technician identified as Kevin, accusing him of preying on women while installing internet in their houses.

What followed was a wave of confessions from different ladies who came forward to share their encounters with the technician, exposing what they claimed was his pattern of behaviour.

Kevin is reportedly a notorious womaniser who targets financially stable women and has a habit of borrowing money from them.

One lady claimed that he owes her KSh20,000.

Check out the confessions.

































The Kenyan DAILY POST.