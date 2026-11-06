Bad Boy! Wanted criminal assaults a senior police officer while in cuffs after arrest - Members of the public shocked (VIDEO)

Friday, November 6, 2026 - A middle-aged man suspected to be a notorious criminal was captured on camera physically assaulting a senior police officer shortly after his arrest.
Despite
being in handcuffs, the man turned violent and head-butted the OCS as he was
being bundled into a police vehicle, leaving members of the public shocked by
his actions.
The
suspect was reportedly tracked down by police in connection with criminal
activities and bundled into a heavily tinted Toyota Probox, which later sped
off.
Watch
the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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