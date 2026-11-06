Bad Boy! Wanted criminal assaults a senior police officer while in cuffs after arrest - Members of the public shocked (VIDEO)





Friday, November 6, 2026 - A middle-aged man suspected to be a notorious criminal was captured on camera physically assaulting a senior police officer shortly after his arrest.

Despite being in handcuffs, the man turned violent and head-butted the OCS as he was being bundled into a police vehicle, leaving members of the public shocked by his actions.

The suspect was reportedly tracked down by police in connection with criminal activities and bundled into a heavily tinted Toyota Probox, which later sped off.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.