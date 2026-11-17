



Tuesday, November 17, 2026 - A victim of an armed robbery has taken to social media seeking help in identifying a gang of armed thugs who accosted him along the Southern Bypass and robbed him of his high-end mobile phone.

In an interesting twist, the suspects exposed themselves after unlocking the stolen phone, triggering an application installed on the device that captured their faces.

The victim is now banking on the photos and videos the app captured to identify the suspects and possibly help detectives track them down.

The suspects are reportedly operating on a motorcycle, which they use to ambush unsuspecting members of the public before making away with their valuables.

The victim is appealing to anyone who may recognise the suspects from the images to help identify them and share information that could lead to their arrest.

See photos and videos.









These armed thugs accosted me yesterday on the Southern Bypass near Kikuyu. One was called out and is called Kinuthia. They were 3 on a motorcycle . Help get them 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/vNpnLXXKeC — Sam (@samnjenga) November 16, 2026

More videos of them https://t.co/XDvwT42Y9K — Sam (@samnjenga) November 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.