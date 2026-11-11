Alipinduka Mkuu Akague - Netizens react to a video of aspiring Kamba UDA politician ANNASTACIA MUENDO turning around as RUTO watches during his Kamba tour! May land a nomination

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 - Netizens have hilariously reacted to a video of aspiring Kamba politician Annastacia Muendo seemingly using her curvy physique to her advantage during President William Ruto’s tour of the Ukambani region.
Muendo, who has declared interest in
the Woman Representative seat, was captured turning around and showing off her
well-endowed figure as Ruto watched with keen interest.
The cheeky moment quickly sparked an
online buzz, with netizens joking about what could have been going through the
President's mind.
Some social media users have even
predicted that Muendo could land a UDA nomination if she fails to secure an
elective seat in the 2027 General Election.
Others joked that she had found a creative way of catching the President's attention during the political tour.
Watch the video and reactions.
Huyu ashajua siri ya nomination ni gani😁😁😂😂 https://t.co/i4oWIme0ta— Benii (@Bane_Brock) November 11, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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