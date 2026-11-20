





Friday, November 20, 2026 - A well-endowed mumama broke necks at Quiver Lounge Kilimani after unleashing hot dance moves that left revellers mesmerised.

Dressed in a figure-hugging dress that flaunted her voluptuous figure, the woman confidently whined her waist as loud music played in the background.

Male revellers watched from a distance as the woman enjoyed a night out with her female friends, her energetic, sensual dance moves capturing everyone's attention.

Watch the video.

This Mumama stole the show at Quiver Kilimani! https://t.co/5i4yyBoWQ8 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.