Friday, November 20, 2026 - A well-endowed mumama broke necks at Quiver Lounge Kilimani after unleashing hot dance moves that left revellers mesmerised.
Dressed
in a figure-hugging dress that flaunted her voluptuous figure, the woman
confidently whined her waist as loud music played in the background.
Male
revellers watched from a distance as the woman enjoyed a night out with her
female friends, her energetic, sensual dance moves capturing everyone's
attention.
Watch
the video.
This Mumama stole the show at Quiver Kilimani! https://t.co/5i4yyBoWQ8— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 20, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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