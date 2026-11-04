4 notorious robbers arrested after frog marching a couple to Kiuru Forest in Dagoretti, where they did the unthinkable to them (PHOTOs)





Friday, November 6, 2026 - Four suspects have been arrested following intelligence-led operations by detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Dagoretti, and the Operations Action Team (OAT) at DCI Headquarters, in connection with a horrific robbery with violence incident in Dagoretti, Nairobi.

The ordeal unfolded on the night of November 1, 2026, when a young woman and her boyfriend were walking to purchase foodstuffs before they were accosted by a gang of approximately five men, one of whom was armed with a knife.

Outnumbered and overpowered, the couple were frog-marched to Kiuru Forest, where their evening took a horrifying turn.

The boyfriend was seriously injured and robbed of his mobile phone before managing to escape from the gang.

Unfortunately, his female companion was not so fortunate.

She was held against her will and subjected to a horrific ordeal before being released in the early hours of the morning.

She later sought medical attention at Muthua Dispensary.

Following investigations and intelligence leads, detectives arrested three suspects in Kangemi, while a fourth was trailed and apprehended in Banana, Kiambu County.

The suspects were identified as Bradley Chahasi alias Bura, Kelvin Madaraka Afundi alias Mada Soka, Joash Etabale Omollo alias Vinny and Hannington Anangwe Musiria alias Toh.

Detectives also recovered a SIM card and mobile phone used to receive money from the victim, providing a crucial investigative lead.

The four suspects were subsequently arraigned at Makadara Law Courts, where investigators secured 14-day custodial orders to facilitate further investigations.

They remain in custody as detectives pursue additional leads, establish the full extent of the gang's activities, and track down possible accomplices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.