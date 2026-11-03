3 suspects arrested over motor-vehicle theft syndicate - They were sneaking a stolen Probox to Uganda (PHOTOs)







Sunday, November 8, 2026 - Detectives from Nanyuki have arrested three suspects linked to a motor vehicle theft syndicate and recovered a stolen Toyota Probox that was being driven to Uganda.

The arrests follow a series of motor vehicle theft incidents in Nanyuki and its environs, prompting detectives to intensify investigations and pursue suspected members of the criminal network.

The suspects have been identified as John Nderitu alias Charles Muriuki, Peter Machoka Nyangau and Gedion Mutugi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the three were arrested at Naiberi Centre while driving the stolen Toyota Probox, registration number KBP 492F, which was reportedly destined for Uganda.

The vehicle had been reported stolen on the night of November 3–4, 2026, in Nanyuki.

The suspects were subsequently arrested, and the recovered vehicle is expected to form part of the evidence in the case.

The three are currently in police custody and are expected to be arraigned at the Nanyuki Law Courts to face charges of stealing a motor vehicle, contrary to Section 278A of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, detectives are pursuing additional leads to identify and arrest other suspected members of the vehicle theft syndicate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.