‘You Will Always Be My King’ - NGINA KENYATTA’s heartfelt birthday message to her father retired President UHURU melts hearts.







Monday, October 26, 2026 - Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has received a touching birthday tribute from his daughter, Ngina Kenyatta, who poured out her heart in an emotional message celebrating the man she calls her first hero, first love, and forever safe place.

Taking to Facebook on Monday, October 26, 2026, Ngina shared a deeply personal reflection on the special bond she shares with her father, recalling cherished childhood memories and expressing gratitude for the love and guidance he has given her throughout her life.

She began her tribute with a declaration that left many touched, writing: “Happy Birthday to my darling Daddy. If I could go back in time, I would still choose you. Over and over again.”

Ngina reminisced about growing up with Uhuru by her side, recalling how he carried her on his shoulders, waited patiently for her even when exhausted, and filled their home with joy and laughter.

She credited those moments with shaping her understanding of love, patience, and strength.

“Thank you for being my first hero, my first love, and my forever safe place,” she wrote.

Despite growing older, Ngina revealed that their father-daughter bond remains as strong as ever.

“I have grown, Daddy, but in your eyes I will always be your little girl, and in my heart you will always be my king,” she wrote.

She also acknowledged the sacrifices Uhuru made for his family over the years, including the struggles he chose to bear quietly.

She concluded the tribute with a heartfelt prayer.

“Today I pray God keeps you longer, healthier, and happier. May He reward you for every sacrifice you never talked about, for every tear you hid so we could smile.”

“I love you more than words will ever hold. Happy Birthday, Daddy.”

Born on October 26, 1961, Uhuru Kenyatta has turned 65 years old today.







The Kenyan DAILY POST.



