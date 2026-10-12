Woman discovers strange stuff inside her house help’s luggage after she quits her job - Shares PHOTOs! What is this?







Monday, October 12, 2026 - A woman has left social media users guessing after sharing photos of a strange little bundle she discovered among her former house help’s belongings.

In a social media post, the woman explained that her former house help called to inform her that she would not be returning to work.

Since the house help had left some of her belongings behind, the employer decided to pack them up, only to stumble upon a strange object that left her wondering what it was.

She subsequently shared photos of the mysterious bundle online, asking social media users to help her identify it.

Check out the photos and tell us what you think the mysterious bundle could be.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.