Veteran broadcaster FRED OBACHI MACHOKA flaunts his wife and children for the first time - He is a father of 3 children (PHOTOs)





Monday, October 19, 2026 - Veteran broadcaster Uncle Fred Obachi Machoka has given fans a rare glimpse into his family life, sharing a heartfelt tribute to his wife and children as he acknowledged their support behind his successful career.

In a social media post, Machoka praised his family for standing by him through the demanding months of planning for his hyped Fred at 50 concert, which was held about a week ago to celebrate his 50 years in the media industry.

“Behind every successful show, there’s a family that holds everything together,” he wrote.

He went on to thank his loved ones for being his source of strength, peace, and encouragement during late nights, endless planning sessions, and stressful moments.

“To my family: thank you for being my rock, my peace, and my biggest support system through every late night, endless planning session, and high-stress moment over these past months,” he added.





























The Kenyan DAILY POST.