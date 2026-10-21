US journalist sues RUTO's Government over deportation and being labeled prohibited immigrant - "They seized my phones, laptops and other devices, denied me access to a lawyer"





Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - A United States freelance journalist who investigated the Shakahola deaths linked to controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie has sued President William Ruto's government, claiming she was unlawfully deported from Kenya and later declared a prohibited immigrant.

Margot Kiser has filed a case against the Ministry of Interior and the Directorate of Immigration, challenging what she describes as violations of her constitutional rights during and after her removal from the country.

According to the International Press Association of East Africa (IPAEA), Kiser was forcibly removed from her Mombasa home on October 10, 2025, by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) accompanied by armed police.

The journalist claims authorities confiscated her phones, laptops and other electronic devices before transporting her to Nairobi and placing her on a flight bound for New York.

"They seized my phones, laptops and other devices, denied me access to a lawyer or even my son, flew me to Nairobi and put me on an Emirates flight bound for New York. I got off in Dubai and stayed there," Kiser said.

IPAEA stated that Kiser had been investigating the Shakahola tragedy and had reportedly raised concerns with Kenya's Department of Children's Services over allegations that children, including some of Mackenzie's own, were being subjected to prolonged fasting.

The Kenyan government allegedly justified the move by claiming the journalist's activities posed a threat to the country's moral fabric and national security. However, Kiser maintains that no evidence has been produced to support those claims.

After leaving Kenya, Kiser successfully obtained a Class K residency permit and sought to return on March 8, 2026.

Upon arrival, however, she was denied entry and informed she had been classified as a prohibited immigrant.

IPAEA has now called on the government to explain the deportation and reaffirm its commitment to press freedom and the safety of journalists operating in Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.