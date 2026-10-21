US journalist sues RUTO's Government over deportation and being labeled prohibited immigrant - "They seized my phones, laptops and other devices, denied me access to a lawyer"

Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - A United States freelance journalist who investigated the Shakahola deaths linked to controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie has sued President William Ruto's government, claiming she was unlawfully deported from Kenya and later declared a prohibited immigrant.
Margot
Kiser has filed a case against the Ministry of Interior and the Directorate of
Immigration, challenging what she describes as violations of her constitutional
rights during and after her removal from the country.
According
to the International Press Association of East Africa (IPAEA), Kiser was
forcibly removed from her Mombasa home on October 10, 2025, by officers from
the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) accompanied by armed police.
The
journalist claims authorities confiscated her phones, laptops and other
electronic devices before transporting her to Nairobi and placing her on a
flight bound for New York.
"They
seized my phones, laptops and other devices, denied me access to a lawyer or
even my son, flew me to Nairobi and put me on an Emirates flight bound for New
York. I got off in Dubai and stayed there," Kiser said.
IPAEA
stated that Kiser had been investigating the Shakahola tragedy and had
reportedly raised concerns with Kenya's Department of Children's Services over
allegations that children, including some of Mackenzie's own, were being
subjected to prolonged fasting.
The
Kenyan government allegedly justified the move by claiming the journalist's
activities posed a threat to the country's moral fabric and national security.
However, Kiser maintains that no evidence has been produced to support those
claims.
After leaving Kenya, Kiser successfully obtained a Class K residency permit and sought to return on March 8, 2026.
Upon arrival, however, she was denied entry
and informed she had been classified as a prohibited immigrant.
IPAEA
has now called on the government to explain the deportation and reaffirm its
commitment to press freedom and the safety of journalists operating in Kenya.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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