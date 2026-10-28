Tragedy as Matongo High School principal takes his own life at Ole Chamat Hotel in Sotik - His body was found hanging near a wardrobe with his Subaru parked outside (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Tragedy has struck the education fraternity after Matongo High School principal, identified as Mr. Yonah Omao, was found dead in a room at Ole Chamat Hotel in Sotik in a suspected suicide incident.

According to reports, the principal’s body was discovered hanging near a wardrobe, with a pesticide reportedly found next to him.

His death has left those who knew him shocked, with reports indicating that he had been missing since Monday.

Police officers visited the scene and processed it as part of investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The body was later transferred to Kapkatet Mortuary, where it is expected to undergo the necessary procedures.

His Subaru Forester was parked outside the hotel.

North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamache has led leaders in mourning the late principal, saying his academic prowess and contribution to education will be greatly missed.

“It is with profound sadness that I have learnt the unfortunate demise of Matongo Boys High School Senior Principal, Mr Yonah Nyakoe Omao.

“Yonah was a senior academian who has impacted many lives since his days at Ikamu Secondary School.

"His academic prowess shall be missed greatly.

“On behalf of my family and the people of North Mugirango, I convey my sincere condolences to the family, friends and the Matongo fraternity at large,” he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.