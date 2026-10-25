Slay Queen nominated Senator KAREN NYAMU in trouble as police take action over her recent shocking confession.





Sunday, October 25, 2026 - The National Police Service (NPS) has launched investigations into remarks by nominated Senator Karen Nyamu, in which she admitted to attempting to help one of her staunch campaigners join the National Police Service (NPS) by forging a Form Four certificate

The controversial senator made the revelation during a radio interview on October 23.

She disclosed that the scheme initially succeeded, allowing the recruit to join the service.

However, the fraud was later uncovered during verification processes conducted at the Kiganjo Police Training College, leading to the recruit's removal from the programme.

“I recently tried to help a very staunch campaigner of mine join the police force.

"She did not have a Form Four certificate, so we doctored it,” Nyamu said.

“She went to Kiganjo for training, but after investigations, she was arrested for forgery alongside 17 others,” she added.

In a statement issued on Saturday, October 24, NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga described the admission as regrettable and unacceptable, confirming that the service had taken note of the remarks and commenced a review of the matter.

Nyaga said the case Nyamu cited was detected during routine checks at Kiganjo and was part of several recruitment irregularities identified at the training institution.

“This case was among several others flagged at the training college, which led to the expulsion of the recruits concerned,” he said.

The spokesperson cautioned the public against bypassing recruitment requirements through fraudulent means, noting that the service uses rigorous verification procedures to detect forged documents and other forms of dishonesty.

Under Kenyan law, forging academic certificates is a criminal offence.

Section 349 of the Penal Code criminalises forgery, while Section 353 provides for penalties for uttering false documents.

A person who knowingly assists, encourages or facilitates an offence may also face criminal liability under applicable provisions on aiding and abetting crime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.