SIFUNA explains why he will not resign from ODM before 2027 elections despite launching his own political party





Saturday, October 10, 2026 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has maintained that he will not resign as a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) despite declaring that he will not seek re-election on the party's ticket in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on the matter, Sifuna dismissed calls for leaders who have decided to part ways with their political parties to resign and seek fresh mandates through by-elections.

"If all of us who have decided that we will no longer seek election on ODM decided to resign our positions and go back to the people for re-election ten months to the general election, where do you think that is going to leave the country and the taxpayer?

“You would have a mini general election," he said.

Sifuna argued that political realignments ahead of the 2027 polls are already underway and that leaders are positioning themselves for the next electoral cycle.

He pointed out that some politicians elected on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket have since aligned themselves with other parties, while certain ODM members openly declared their support for UDA long before he announced his own political plans.

Sifuna termed the scrutiny directed at him unfair, saying other politicians are rarely subjected to similar questions.

"It is hypocrisy that that question is only asked to Sifuna. I've not heard any other person being asked that question," he said.

Sifuna emphasized that he remains a card-carrying ODM member and intends to serve out the mandate Nairobi residents gave him under the party's banner.

He described his term as a five-year contract with voters and said informing the public early about his future political direction amounts to honesty rather than disloyalty.

"I'm still a member of ODM, and the people of Nairobi elected me on ODM.

“We have a contract for five years, but I am explaining to the public that I will not run on ODM because ODM is now in the hands of William Ruto.

“Where is the problem with that?" he posed.

Sifuna has since launched his own political party, The Equitable Party (TEP), which he intends to use to face President Ruto for the presidency in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.