“Sharp Girls” - Two LADIES arrested over Ksh 530,000 chicks supply fraud (PHOTO)





Thursday, October 15, 2026 - Two ladies have been arrested and charged in connection with a KSh 530,000 fraud involving the alleged supply of 7,500 chicks valued at KSh 1,387,500.

The suspects, identified as Marysella Naswa Kanda and Angela Kendi, were arraigned before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ngong, where they faced a charge of conspiracy to defraud, contrary to Section 317 of the Penal Code.

The court granted each suspect cash bail of KSh 250,000 or an alternative bond of KSh 300,000.

The case is scheduled for mention on November 9, 2026.

Investigations began after the complainant reported the alleged fraud at Kiserian Police Station.

The complainant had ordered 7,500 chicks but allegedly received none despite making payments totalling KSh 530,000.

According to the complaint, the first payment of KSh 350,000 was deposited into a Co-operative Bank account operated under Japlead Global Feed, reportedly owned by Marysella, on September 13, 2026.

A further KSh 180,000 was deposited into the same account on September 16 after the complainant was promised delivery ahead of schedule.

However, the chicks were allegedly never delivered.

Following the report, detectives from Kiserian Police Station launched investigations and conducted an undercover operation, posing as prospective clients seeking to order chicks.

The operation led to Marysella’s arrest in Kitengela, with the support of local police officers.

Angela was also arrested in connection with the case.

The two suspects remain subject to the judicial process as the case awaits mention on November 9, 2026.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.