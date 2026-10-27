Renowned media personality CIKU MUIRURI shares a PHOTO of a man who attacked her with a machete when goons invaded their family property and is sending her threats





Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Renowned media personality Ciku Muiruri has shared a photo of a man she accuses of attacking her with a machete during an incident in which goons invaded her family's property and tried to evict them.

In a social media post, Ciku claimed that the man was coordinating the attacks on the fateful night and was heard shouting, “Uaa! Maliza!” before striking her with a machete.

She further claimed that despite reporting the assault incident, undergoing a P3 medical examination and identifying the attacker, the man was still roaming freely.

The former Classic FM presenter also alleged that the man had threatened her mother, warning her that the people coming after him were even more dangerous.

“If you think I'm bad, the ones coming after me are even worse!” the man allegedly told her mother, according to Ciku.

The media personality questioned why police had not arrested the suspect and appealed directly to the Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) in Thika to intervene.

She also asked members of the public to help identify the man, whom she claimed drives a white Toyota Probox.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.